Nigerian Breweries Announces Air Peace, Innoson as GUS 21 Corporate Partners

Nigerian Breweries Plc, organisers of Gulder Ultimate Search, have announced a collaboration with leading Nigerian airline Air Peace and indigenous automobile company Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing for the 12th season of the survival reality show.

The unique collaboration will see the two Nigerian brands join forces with Gulder Ultimate Search to reward the winner and contestants with exciting prizes when the show premieres on screens from October 16 2021 for the 12th season.

The Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Oriakhi, said: “We are so thrilled to have these two great Nigerian brands supporting Gulder Ultimate Search. And we look forward to the highly exciting opportunities the partnership will present to contestants and viewers of the show.”

The partnership announcement follows the unveiling of GUS contestants on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with such an iconic show. Through this partnership, we will support the tenacity, and resilient spirit of young Nigerians who have shown to always find a way out of any difficult challenge life throws at them. It is our way of cheering Nigerian youths on to success,” Chairman, CEO, and founder of Air Peace, Barr. Allen Onyema, said.

Cornel Osigwe, Head of Corporate Communications and Affairs, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, said, our collaboration with Gulder Ultimate Search presents us with the opportunity to also contribute to the iconic show, recognising and rewarding resourceful Nigerians. We are excited to be doing this.”

This is not the first time Innoson Vehicles is partnering with a reality TV show that is focused on bringing out the creativity and energy of the Nigerian youth and these are the virtues among others that characterizes the personality of Innoson which he used in building the brand Innoson as we have today.

We’re excited to be part of this reality TV show and we hope that our partnership with Gulder Ultimate Search will be the seal to a great mutually beneficial relationship between Nigerian Breweries and Innoson Vehicles.

After a stellar 11-season run from 2004 to 2014, Gulder Ultimate Search, Nigeria’s first reality TV show, is returning to the screens in October 2021 with ‘The Age of Craftsmanship’ as the theme of the 12th season.

Since its debut in 2004, GUS has delivered some of the most memorable TV moments of the last two decades and launched the careers of many film and TV stars including Kunle Remi, Dennis Okike, Chris Okagbue, Uzor Osimkpa, Chinedu Ubachukwu, and many more

