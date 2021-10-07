‘Moving Train’ Osimhen Voted Italian Serie A Player of the Month

Victor Osimhen’s rising profile in the Italian Serie A got a further boost yesterday as he was voted the Player of the Month of September for the first time .

The Napoli forward got overwhelming votes of more than half of his fellow Serie A players to earn the top honour in Italian club football.

A citation for this first-ever award described Osimhen as “a moving train”.

The Nigeria international has been in fantastic form for the Partenopei this season following the arrival of manager Luciano Spalleti.

Osimhen scored seven goals in six appearances for Napoli in September.

Napoli also won all their four league games in September.

Manager Spalleti was also named Serie A Coach of the Month.

Another Nigerian international, Taiwo Awoniyi, was named in German Bundesliga Team of the Week on Tuesday.

Famed Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski failed to make the team in which Awoniyi was in the squad.

