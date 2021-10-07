LG Poll: Gov Sule Apologises for Delay in Commencement of Elections

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday apologised to electorate of the state over the delay in commencing the state local government elections held yesterday across the state.

The local government election in the state was observed to have suffered a setback as the exercise scheduled to commence by 8 a.m. could not commence in most parts of the state due to non-availability of election materials.

THISDAY observed that as about 11:45a.m., polling units in Lafia and Akwanga Local Government Areas of the state were deserted as only security personnel were seen in the various polling units with a handful of voters waiting to cast their votes.

Consequently, the governor, who cast his vote at about 2:40p.m., commended the state electoral body, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), for the effort put in so far.

He said: “Definitely, there are delays in the distribution of election materials due to logistics problem. So we want to apologise to the people who have come out to vote, because when there are delays and people are interested and are ready to vote, then it affects them morally.

“But from all indication, you will see that I did not want my polling unit to have special favour. So I said if there are delays in some places, let’s make sure that the materials are distributed to those places before my unit.

“That’s why you see me voting almost at 2 p.m. because I wanted to make sure that what other units are going to do, we will also do such.”

The governor maintained that the council polls in the state went on smoothly in all places with some minor delays in some few places.

“We promised that same way I voted, it will also be carried out in other places. It will be carried out very transparently,” the governor continued.

On security during the election exercise, the governor disclosed that four people were arrested for snatching ballot papers that were meant for Farin Ruwa in Wamba LGAs of the state.

