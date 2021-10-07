Leadway Health Partners 1000 Providers Across Nigeria for Quality Healthcare

Rebecca Ejifoma

Leadway Health, an innovative Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), has partnered over 1000 providers to offer quality healthcare services to Nigerians and Africans, especially in this time of global pandemic.

This was in line with its efforts to help Africans save time, money, and get rid of the hassles that make health insurance hard to navigate.

According to the CEO, Tokunbo Alli, Leadway wants to ensure that this becomes a long term collaboration between them and their members in order to provide high quality health plans and care.

He emphasised: “Our aim is to attend to all needs from Africa through our offices in Nigeria and Ivory Coast, with consultants throughout the continent and globally.”

Alli also hinted that through their wide knowledge of the health care system in Africa, the HMO understands what makes a successful health insurance plan in Africa.

Hence, he noted that “With our comprehensive network of health care professionals and facilities across Africa and international, Nigrians and Africans can count on us for the highest quality of medical care at affordable prices”.

Following the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety measures, Leadway has made it easier for its users. “You can reach us through our mobile app and website. You can manage your plan and policies and more by simply accessing the internet.”

Meanwhile, as one of the pioneers and most comprehensive West African Third-Party Administrators, the CEO highlighted the HMO’s objective to increase health insurance penetration and access to quality healthcare by providing efficient health care management services and solutions.

Alli, therefore, assured its current and future customers of its focus on their core business, as they take care of administering the healthcare needs, wellbeing, managing cost of their members.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

