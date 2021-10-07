Lagos Govt Partners NGO to Empower Communities

Hamid Ayodeji

The Lagos State Government has announced its partnership with Freedom Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in order to launch initiatives that is aimed at rehabilitating and empowering communities in Lagos state.

The initiatives include Ile Ayo, Ile Alafia, ile Ogo and Ile Ireti.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu during the God Bless Nigeria Independence day rally themed: ‘Agege No Shaking’, held recently in Lagos revealed that the initiatives would be focused on providing medically assisted detoxification to individuals aged between 17 to 59.

He said the intervention was for those who are struggling with addiction to alcohol and hard drug substances such as prescription medicines, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, crack and codeine by identifying areas within the state that possess such individuals and provide empowerment and rehabilitation schemes for them.

He said that his administration was passionate about collaborating and up-scaling the efforts of the God Bless Nigeria church so as to cater for the rehabilitation needs of drug and alcohol dependent persons across the state.

“We are delighted that God Bless Nigeria has decided to collaborate with the government to come to Agege to rehabilitate and empower its residents. We decided to partner with Freedom Foundation and God Bless Nigeria because they have been achieving great things in their efforts towards rehabilitating and empowering helpless and homeless people across the shores of the state.

“Thus, we decided to set up schemes that we are going to be implementing together which includes Ile Alafia, Ile Ogo, Ile Ireti and ile Ayo.

“These initiatives would be implemented to tackle the problems of communities across Lagos State with the collaboration of Freedom Foundation and God Bless Nigeria,” he stated.

“We look forward to transforming lives of Lagos residents who are in need of help and support by identifying communities that are in need of these interventions and rehabilitation. In addition we would create community based engagements whereby our youths would have a sense of belonging, and see Lagos state as a place where they can relate, interact and impact positively,” Sanwo-Olu added.”

On his part, Convener Freedom Foundation, Tony Rapu explained that the collaboration with Lagos state government would enhance the capacity of the Freedom Foundation and God Bless Nigeria to rehabilitate and empower communities in need of rehabilitation, thereby driving economic recovery of the state and nation as a whole.

He pointed out that the organization remains dedicated towards conducting schemes and initiatives that will help in getting people off the streets of Lagos state and into homes, as well as providing them with skills which enables them to be able to contribute economically to the development of the state.

Also speaking at the rally, His Royal Majesty, Olu of Agege, Kamila Isiba stated that education was crucial towards the development and recovery of any society’s economic activities. Thus, he urged that the youths should ensure that they attain quality education.

He also expressed that the use of hard drugs by some youths does not enable them to maximize their full potential and contribute positively to their environment.

