Kidnapped Ondo Varsity Lecturer Regains Freedom

By Fidelis David
Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University lecturer, Mr. Mayowa Adinlewa, who was kidnapped last week on the Akure-Ikere road, has been freed.
THISDAY had reported the kidnap of Mayowa at a bad portion of the road between Ondo and Ekiti States, however, a source close to the family confirmed his freedom to THISDAY.
Also, a senior lecturer in the university, who preferred anonymity, confirmed that the news of his freedom has been posted on the AAUA ASUU WhatsApp platform.
THISDAY gathered yesterday that the hoodlums demanded N10million for the lecturer’s release but it was later reduced.
Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, told THISDAY that she has not been briefed on the latest development.