Infinix to Inspire Next Generation with Zero X Social Media Challenge

Emma Okonji

Days after Infinix Mobility launched its Zero X Pro device in Nigeria, the tech company says it will start of its #ZeroXChallenge, which is an initiative to inspire boundless creativity among Nigerians and empower the youth to explore beyond the ordinary.

The Infinix ZERO X Pro was launched in an exclusive event on the 15th of September 2021 in Lagos, with the theme #SeeBeyond. An important inspiration behind the design and features of the device was derived from human’s desire to do the extraordinary, to be more; to strive for the impossible: be it man’s first footsteps on the moon. The need to see beyond was the driving factor that led to the development of this product.

The Zero X Pro delivers cutting-edge innovation in Nigeria, redefining moonlight photography and offers super Moon mode for capturing shots of the moon. While unveiling the phone, photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro, presented nature and lifestyle-inspired shots taken with the revolutionary Zero X Pro camera, which possesses a super moon mode, night-selfie mode, periscope lens, and powerful hybrid zoom. The device, which is considered an affordable luxury has set the stage for a whole new era of smartphone technology.

The Infinix Zero X Challenge calls Interested individuals to take creative phone photos using any mobile phone but all photos must fall within the lifestyle and nature category. Individuals are to post all entries on social media using the hashtags #InfinixZeroXChallenge and #ZeroXShotsChallenge, as well as tag @infinixnigeria social media pages.

At the close of submission, the top entries will be selected and these entries will be open for further delegation by the judges, and two best photos will be announced: one from each category to be winner.

Selected entries from the initiative will be rewarded with a day with photography experts, TY Bello and George Okoro with a phone photography masterclass and a free phone for the winners. At the masterclass, TY Bello and George Okoro will share insights on how to get into a creative mindset while using the ZERO X Pro to capture impeccable images of lifestyle and nature, including shots of the moon.

With the launch of the Zero X Pro and the photography initiative, Infinix continues its mission towards creating a world that allows for the next generation to explore the universe and discover the endless possibilities that are ahead of them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

