IBEDC Assures of Better Days Ahead for Oyo Communities

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, has assured that the poor power supply, inadequate metering and high billing of customers been experienced in some communities in Okeho area of Oyo State would soon become things of the past as power supply situation would soon improve.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the distribution company, Mr. John Ayodele, in a statement, said a 132 KV line supplies 11 local government areas from Oyo town to Iseyin, Okeho, Otu, Paapo, Ago-Are up to Saki putting a lot of pressure on the infrastructure, stating that this was the reason for the poor performance.

He said towards solving the challenge, the Federal Government has commenced construction of a new 132 KV line to augment and improve the present supply.

According to him, “In addition, we are about to energize the control room at Ogan to enable effective supply arrangement by stepping down the 33KV line to 11KV, this will serve the communities better.”

Ayodele further said Okeho is on service band E, which means that they should get an average supply of four hours daily, but currently they get an average of five hours, stating that in line with NERC stipulated tariff, the communities are billed monthly on cumulative average of computerized daily supply in compliance with the capping policy.

“IBEDC is a customer-centric organization, and we are working on metering our customers to put an end to the billing issues. As soon as we begin more deployment of meters under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) or any other scheme approved by NERC, we shall continue to meter our customers based on the service band categorization for ease of distribution”, he said.

The IBEDC boss then pleaded with the customers in Okeho and its environs to remain patient and embrace constructive dialogue to ensure better outcomes.

