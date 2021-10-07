HiFL: Ondo FA Urges AAUA Luminaries to Win Final

Fidelis Davidin Ondo

The Ondo State Football Association has charged Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko (AAUA) known as the AAUA Luminaries, to win this year’s Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) final to be decided on Saturday in Lagos.

The AAUA Luminaries are playing the University of Maiduguri’s Desert Warriors in the final match of the 2021 edition of the HiFL.

In a statement made available to THISDAY in Akure yesterday by the Media Officer of the Ondo State Football Association, Segun Giwa, the finals to be played in Lagos on Saturday is an honour the state’s FA is looking forward to.

According to the statement: “The association notes that winning the tournament will bring honour and prestige to the state.

“The team has done perfectly well by reaching the final of the tournament but will actually be historic if the trophy comes to Ondo State”.

The AAUA Luminaries qualified from the Benin Centre, having defeated the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. It also crushed the University of Lagos in the quarterfinal.

Also, in the semifinals, AAUA eliminated the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on away goal.

The HiFL competition is organised by Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, in collaboration with the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA).

