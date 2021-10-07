Gunmen Kidnap Female University Student in Kano, Demand N100m Ransom

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped a 300-Level female student of Bayero University, Kano. The student, identified as Sakina Bello,was said to have been abducted around Janbulo and Rijiyar Zaki areas of the Kano metropolis on Tuesday.

The abductors were said have called on her relations yesterday morning and demanded the sum of N100 million ransom.

Police spokesman in Kano, Mr. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

Kiyawa, a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said the police had received a report of a missing person around 3.00pm on Tuesday and started investigating the matter immediately.

He said that the Command had since swung into action with a view to tracing her whereabouts.

Also commenting on the issue, the BUK spokesman, Lamara Garba Azare, said the university has not been on session since July, and will resume on November 1.

“We are not on session. We have no students residing on campus at the moment, and we have not received any incident of abduction of any student.”

