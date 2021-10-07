GSMA: 3.4bn People Do Not Use Internet Despite Living in Areas with Broadband Coverage

Emma Okonji

Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), has launched its global State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2021 showing that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of the world’s population is now using the mobile internet.

Mobile internet usage translates to just over four billion connected people globally, with the number expected to increase in the coming years.

GSMA however said even with the impressive growth in mobile internet connectivity, both in terms of mobile internet coverage and usage, work must accelerate to bridge the global digital divide.

According to GSMA, of the 3.8 billion people who remain unconnected, only 450 million people do not live in areas with mobile broadband coverage.

The far bigger challenge, it stated, are the 3.4 billion people who live in areas that are already covered by mobile broadband, but are not using it.

The GSMA report examined trends in the coverage and usage of mobile internet over the last six years and identifies the key barriers to mobile internet adoption.

It also looks at the early impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the most significant regional effects. Finally, it makes recommendations to help close the digital divide and ensure greater access to mobile internet connectivity.

In his comments, GSMA’s Chief Regulatory Officer, John Giusti, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic made clear the importance of mobile internet access to people’s lives and livelihoods and has accelerated the digital transformation around the world. Mobile is the primary and often the only way to access the internet in low- and middle-income countries. While more people than ever are now using the mobile internet, some fundamental barriers stop far too many people from using mobile internet. To close this usage gap, all of us, government and industry, need to do more. In particular, we must address the key barriers to usage of mobile internet services, most notably literacy and digital skills, as well as affordability. Only through targeted and collaborative action can we bridge the digital divide.”

According to the report, during the last six years, the coverage gap had continued to narrow. It said in 2014, almost a quarter of the world’s population did not have access to a mobile broadband network, but by the end of 2020, that figure was only 6 per cent and now, 94 per cent of the world’s population has access to a broadband network, with most progress between 2014 and 2018.

“In 2020, global coverage increased by one percentage point, from 93 per cent to 94 per cent. This reduced the number of people living in areas without a mobile broadband network to 450 million. Those who remain uncovered typically live in sparsely populated rural areas with difficult terrain.

“The number of people using mobile internet has also increased for the second year in a row. However, the usage gap remains large and accounts for the majority of the unconnected. In 2020, 3.4 billion people, about 43 per cent of the world’s population, lived within the footprint of a mobile broadband network but were not accessing mobile internet services. Although the usage gap is narrowing, it is now seven times larger than the coverage gap. In 2014, the usage gap accounted for 64 per cent of the total unconnected population – this figure grew to 88 per cent by 2020 due to the increase in mobile broadband coverage,” the report said.

It further said: “Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) now account for almost 93 per cent of the world’s unconnected population and more than 98 per cent of the uncovered population. Between 2019 and 2020, the most significant increase in mobile internet usage is in East Asia, which was 61 per cent, grew only by 4 per cent.”

Highlighting the barriers to mobile internet usage, the report explained that the pandemic revealed the importance of mobile internet connectivity to the social and economic well-being of people around the world.

People with mobile internet access were able to stay connected with friends and family, conduct business, gain access to critical information and services, and otherwise ease the monotony of lockdown life. It however said 47 per cent of the population in low and middle income countries were still not using the mobile internet despite living within mobile broadband network coverage.

It listed key barriers to include: Lack of awareness of mobile internet and its benefits. Nearly a quarter of adults across the report’s surveyed countries are not aware of mobile internet and its benefits, and internet-enabled handsets and data became less affordable in many low and middle income countries in 2020 due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said, adding that the barriers often disproportionately affect specific segments of the population, especially people living in rural areas and women.

GSMA however said the only way to close the digital divide would be through a strong collective effort to address people’s barriers to accessing and using mobile internet.

“It requires targeted action by all stakeholders including mobile operators, policymakers, government and the broader private sector,” the report added.

