Golf: India Cup Qualifier to Hold at the Ikoyi Club

The India Cup Championship hosted by the IGF (Indian Golf Federation), being one of the most coveted events in the Ikoyi Club’s golf section calendar, is set to make a return with a qualifier on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

Keshab Vaswani, a member of the organizing committee for this year’s edition said the event seeks to deepen and strengthen the relationship between the Indian community and their hosts through the game of golf.

He said that the proceeds from the tournament provides a window to gives back to the society.

“A number of Indian and Nigerian corporates see this event as a tool to strengthening their ties with the country and give back to the society. The richness of both cultures is celebrated through the game of golf,” further stressed.

The platinum sponsors of this year’s edition include; African Industries, Zenith Bank, Qatar Airways and Pepsi.

According to Vaswani, this weekend’s qualifying round had to be organised to prune down the field of players teeing off at the finals of the event on the 30th of October as the initial response of the participants was overwhelming and all who desired to play could not be accomodated.

Successful players from this weekend’s event would compete for the India Cup trophy in the main event on 30th of October, 2021 while invited guests, sponsors guests and veterans would play on Friday, the 29th of October 2021. Lady players will have their tournament day on 26th October 2021, while the hard working pro’s & caddy’s of the Ikoyi Club are scheduled for 25th October.

The event is an 18-hole stroke play championship, with gross and net prizes at stake in both men and women categories.

There are a plethora of prizes including return Business Class tickets on Qatar Airways to a destination of the winner’s choice.

