Foundation Fêtes Teachers At World Teachers Day

Favour Edgar and Shalom Uzochukwu

As part of activities marking the World Teachers’ Day, Yield Africa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has honoured teachers of Rabiatu Thompson and St Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Primary Schools respectively.

Speaking in Lagos, during a courtesy visit to the schools, the Executive Director, Yield Africa Foundation, Ambassador, Olatunde Martins, lauded the management of Rabiatu Thompson Nursery and Primary school for their kind gesture towards the academic development of the pupils.

He also stated that Rabiatu Thompson is one of their adopted schools, adding that the school is part of their education project where they provide educational materials and take care of the needs of some those schools, “our focus is on the welfare of the teachers’ and pupils.”

He revealed that the education project started last year and they have donated education material to the Rabiatu Primary School, which was the only school we covered.”

According to him, “This year we are adopting St Paul Anglican Primary School, Mafoluku, Oshodi and we are also planning to donate educational materials to them. The motive for the celebration is in line with the World Teachers Day that comes up on every October 5, to appreciate the management for their efforts and appreciate them for the positive impacts they have had on the lives of the teachers and teachers.

Martins disclosed that he was a former pupil of St Paul, adding that one of their colleagues is bringing educational materials from the United States of America and it would be donated to St Paul’s Anglican Primary School.

“About 500 education materials are being packaged which specifically include books, pencils, crayons, and other required things,” he said.

The Head Teacher, Rabiatu Thompson Nursery and Primary School, Mrs. Amechi Chinedu confirmed that the children have been provided with educational materials which made their parents and teachers grateful.

She appreciated the Foundation for presence which is a confirmation that the school is truly recognized and she made a promising statement, saying, “We will not relent, we will do our very best in ensuring that the students do extremely well and the reputation of the school will be positively heard.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

