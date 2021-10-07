Former Super Eagles Media Officer, Alaiya, is Dead

A leading Sports Journalist and former Media Officer of the Super Eagles, Mr Benjamin Alaiya, is dead.

Alaiya, media officer of the Super Eagles between November 2011 and February 2015, was reported to have died in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State after a brief illness early hours of Wednesday.

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos Chapter where Alaiya was an active member, announced his death in a statement yesterday.

His death is coming barely 24 hours after the passage of another member of the chapter, Samuel Oluwalana and former international, Sunny Oyarekhua.

In a tribute to Alaiya yesterday, the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, described the late sports journalist as a dedicated professional to be missed.

“Ben worked very hard in his role as Super Eagles’ media officer and was always a jolly good fellow.

“He was very professional and dedicated. This is quite sad. Our hearts go out to his young wife and the children. We pray that God will grant him eternal rest and also give the family and other loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss. It is devastating,” Sanusi greaved.

