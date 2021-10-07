FAAN Temporarily Closes Drop-off Zone at MMIA

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has notified the travelling public that starting from yesterday it would close the drop- off zone at the departures of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The agency explained that the temporary closure was to allow for the completion of the ongoing canopy installation works at the concourse of the old international terminal building.

FAAN said in a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the agency, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu that it would provide alternative access to ease vehicular and human facilitation around the area, so it would temporary open the drop off zone of the new international terminal to serve airport users, while the project would last.

“The FAAN hereby notify passengers, airport users, stakeholders and the general public that effective Wednesday, October 6, 2021, there will be a temporary closure of the regular drop off zone at the departure frontage of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The temporary closure is to allow for the completion of the ongoing canopy installation works at the concourse of the old international building.

“However, to ease vehicular and human

facilitation around the area, the Authority has temporary opened the drop off zone of the new international terminal to serve airport users, while the project lasted. Also, covered walkways have been put in place to link the old and the new terminal. The Authority will also open the new departure bridge to serve as an exit to motorists,” the statement said.

FAAN therefore appealed to passengers and other stakeholders to please comply with directives from security and traffic agents that have been deployed to ensure orderliness.

