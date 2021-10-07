Ember Months: FRSC Cautions Ondo Motorists against Night Traveling

By Fidelis David

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned motorists in Ondo State against night travel to avoid preventable loss of lives and property to road crashes throughout the ember months.

The state Sector Commander, Mr. Ezekiel Sonala, who gave the warning at the flag-off of its end-of-year campaign in Akure, the state capital, said FRSC had deployed human and material resources to stem the tide of preventable deaths on the roads, especially in the last quarter of the year.

Sonala said: “It is apt as the country is currently experiencing high level of insecurity and ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed many lives in almost two years.

“We cannot afford further loss of lives and property, especially on our roads being the most used means of movement.”

The FRSC sector commander called on all stakeholders in the road transport subsector to support the FRSC in its drive as the lead agency to eradicate preventable carnages and loss of property to road crashes.’’

He noted that available statistic worldwide indicated that effect of road traffic crashes on a country’s economy is enormous, especially in developing countries like Nigeria and others.

Sonala appreciated the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for his untiring efforts in providing road infrastructure to ensure safety and protection of the people.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Administration, Office of the Governor, Mr. Michael Oshodi, urged road users to always observe traffic rules and regulations.

He assured the people that the state government would do its best to keep roads safer and continue to ensure that all state roads are secure from kidnappers and bandits.

