DELTA HEADMASTERS’ CUP Sponsors, Organisers Advocate Fair Play as Prelims Begin

Zenith Bank Plc and officials of Delta State have urged all the schools participating in the annual Headmasters’ Cup to embrace fair play.

The CEO/GMD of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the purpose of the competition would be defeated if the participants did not adopt fair play, a major ‘rule’ of FIFA in the round leather game.

Onyeagwu said: “Our aim as an organisation is to give the young ones a chance to showcase their talents and expose them to people in authorities who will further boost them to get to world stage.

“It is important to be on the same page with the participants so that we can achieve our aim of developing these players for the future.”

Commissioner for Primary Education in Delta State, Chika Ossai, also said there was a screening exercise conducted to ensure all the participants provide correct documentation.

“We are going after cheating in whatever form. Players must be playing for the school they attend and they must be current students. There are other conditions too as we go on in the competition, screening will still continue because we want a true winner to emerge.”

The sponsors of the annual Delta Principals/Headmasters’ Cup, Zenith Bank Plc, has renewed their commitments to the competition which is into its fifth and third edition respectively.

In some of the matches played, Rock Nursery and Primary School defeated Ahabam Primary School 2-0 while Ogini Primary School also recorded a 2-0 win over Meindu Primary School, Gbekebor. The Match between Ogbe Primary School and Ughworume Primary School, in Uwvie Local Government Area ended 5- 3 on penalties in favour of Ogbe.

A total of 377 primary schools in various parts of the state registered for the Headmasters’ Cup which will run till November.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

