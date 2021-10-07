Cultists Kill 4 Close to FCT Minister’s Residence

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Suspected cultists have turned a slum in Abuja, Kuchibena, into a slaughter slab, killing four persons in a spate of eight days.

Incidentally, the slum is within the purview of Life Camp, where the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister resides.

Residents of the notorious slum spoke in trepidation after the cultists decapitated a young man and left his head dangling on a tree in the latest of the recent gruesome killings.

The hoodlums, said to be under-aged, area terrorising the community under the influence of drugs.

A community leader, who confirmed the escalating insecurity in the area, lamented that the bloody cult clashes were becoming periodic and deadly, making people to live on a daily basis in fear and uncertainty.

He said the residents of the community always live in fear in the night as criminals appear to have defied almost all the security measures put in place by the community and some security agencies to curb crime in the area.

It was gathered that before the recent killings in Kuchibena, the police had written to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) requesting the authorities to effect the demolition of the criminal hideouts in the community.

The letter, a copy which was sighted by THISDAY, was signed by Galadima Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chinyere Akalaga.

The letter, dated April 28, 2021, was titled: ‘Request for the dislodgement of illegal structures, settlements posing security threat within Galadima area’.

The letter read: “Consequent upon intelligence report received from the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, and the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on April 21, 2021, the report pointed at Sahara Gate Market, Mab-Global Junction, Efab Queen opposite market, Cashew Garden along Kuchibena and the popular Mami market in Kuchibena and Galadima areas in the FCT as major black spots.

“It has become even more expedient that a drastic action be taken by your agency in order to curb the excesses of the miscreants that have overtime terrorised the peace in the neighbourhood.

“In view of the above stated facts, it may therefore please your authority in the interest of peace and sanity to consider the following measures for lasting solution to include: ‘Outright removal of illegal structures within the area under review; liaise with the police on a joint assignment in a bid to dislodge them from their hideouts.”

The FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, has not reacted to inquiry regarding the incessant killings in the notorious Kuchibena area.

