Court Summons Firm’s MD, Director over Alleged N680m Fraud

Wale Igbintade

Justice Daniel Osiogor, of the federal high court, yesterday summoned the Managing Director, Wallenship Nigeria Limited, Prince Oladele Akinola, a.k.a Alhaji Abubakar and one Temitope Obe, to appear before it over alleged N680 million fraud.

Justice Osiogor, issued the summon sequel to an application made by the officer-in-charge of Legal Department of Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Barrister. Emmanuel Jackson, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

In urging the court to issue the summon against the defendants, CSP Jackson informed the court that the application is in accordance with Section 113 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

He further told the court that since the initial charge was filed and the first amended charge dated September 28, 2021, the defendants have failed to appear before the court to take their plea.

Justice Osiogor, after listening to the prosecutor’s submission, issued the summon and ordered that the first and second defendant should be served personally, while the third defendant (the firm) should be served through its Secretary. The matter has been adjourned till November 5.

The PSFU in a charge marked FHC/L/293c/2020, alleged that the defendants, conspired among themselves on March 24, 2017, and obtaining the sum N680 million by false pretence from Elvis Eboma, of Deleon Media Concepts Limited, under false pretence of converting same sum to $20 million USD to Dollars, and send same back the victim.

The defendants were alleged to have committed the fraudulenty acts alongside Tunde; Alausa; Bola; Prince Bello; Niyi and Akeem Momodu, who were said to be at large.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

