Canary Point Launches Foundation

Favour Edgar

Canary Point Corporate Services has entered into a partnership agreement with Sponsor a Child Through School Foundation (SACTS) through its CSR initiative-Canary Foundation to identify children in orphanages and less privileged communities for scholarship opportunities to school up to tertiary institution.

Speaking at the launch of the Foundation, the Chief Operating Officer of Canary Point Corporate Services, Mrs. Tolu Oke said, the goal as a foundation and as a responsible organisation is the full development of every child, adding that they would continue to play their part in providing life changing opportunities through quality education.

Through the partnership, the foundation have had the opportunity to be part of the educational journey of some wonderful children, so far, they have 17 children on their sponsorship list who are in various stages of education in the secondary and tertiary school system.

The foundation is confident that the interaction with the children would be a life-long journey to the point where the beneficiaries of the foundation today become mentors and sponsor other children in future to ensure the sustainability of the vision, noting that the foundation’s mantra is ‘Securing the Future of Tomorrow’s Leaders’

THISDAY gathered that a cheque of N5 million was presented to the SACTS foundation with an assurance of continuous support towards the education of the beneficiaries.

The Chief Operating Officer of SACTS, Mrs. Nike Richie-Ogbodu, received the donation and in her remarks said: “I am deeply grateful to Canary Foundation for coming through at the time that funds were needed to support the children. The resultant effect of the pandemic made it hard for the beneficiaries who are late starters to get education. On our part we will ensure that the children get all the motivation they need to excel.”

