Building Collapse: Lagos to Restore State Masterplan, Says Sanwo-Olu

By Segun James

Following the incessant building collapse in Lagos State due to poor workmanship and indiscriminate building activities across the state, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state government is to restore the state masterplan.

According to him, the government is poised to reposition its masterplan so as to guide against unregulated construction works.

The governor gave the hint yesterday during the launch of the rebranded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation in the state at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Today’s event speaks to our determination to address incidences of building collapse by ensuring that due processes are followed in physical development activities in such a way that we will have a saner environment devoid of avoidable loss of lives and property.

“Over the years, the realisation of the huge financial and emotional loss and pains that come with building collapse and sometimes loss of loved ones, called for the need to design a more holistic and all-encompassing approach or strategy that would nip this unfortunate incidence of building collapse in the bud.

“The launch of this certificate of completion and fitness for habitation is one of the recent moves that would further help in controlling building collapse incidents. This is a game-changer in building control strategies as it portrays us a government that thinks ahead and that is concerned about the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

“While I thank LASBCA for initiating this concept, I must also appreciate the leadership of this agency under Gbolahan Oki and his predecessor in office, Kosegbe, for this giant strides and several other efforts made to reposition the agency for effective service delivery to Lagosians in line with the mandates of LASBCA.

“The result of the efforts of LASBCA in recent time is such that is visible for all to see. I should mention that despite the intensity of the rains this year and in contrast to past experiences, the rate of building collapse has been very minimal.”

He added: “This development is partly as a result of the continuous monitoring exercise by officials of the agency to ensure standardisation in the construction of buildings as well as the establishment of more district offices that have helped widened the scope and coverage of the activities of the agency even to hinterlands.

“As laudable as this initiative of rebranded certificate of fitness is, its workability depends majorly on the level of acceptance by the public and this will speak volume to our readiness to join hands with the government to bring about desired changes in our environment and also embrace ideas that would further ensure our safety and protection.

“The intention of the state government is to ensure the close monitoring of building construction works by officials of the agency, comprising of builders, architects, structural, civil, mechanical and electrical engineers from laying of the foundation through external works and fittings till the building is complete.

“More than before, we have now identified compliance to building laws as a major problem that should be tackled headlong.”

In his keynote address, the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said: “I am elated to inform you that the ministry is not resting on its oars in the bid to further improve the building construction industry, more so as it relates to the maintenance of the Building Quality Control Index. I also wish to make particular reference to the state government policies such as the zero tolerance policies on illegal buildings, building collapse, and on development of the Green Belt, among others.”

On his own, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, said in the next two years, “we would have been able to onboard at least 40 percent of property owners under the new scheme to obtain the rebranded certificate.

“I hereby wish to enjoin all building owners and developers in the state to obtain the rebranded certificate from the agency as this will ensure that quackery is brought to the barest minimum.

“The core mandate of LASBCA to correct the anomalies in the building construction industry demands that we act in the interest of the public at all times without fear or favour, to prevent needless loss of human lives, and in many instances, save valuable properties.

“Therefore, many of the practices that have become the order of the day, such as abandoned buildings, distressed, haphazard, non-conforming and structurally defective structures, will no longer be environmentally and economically viable.”

