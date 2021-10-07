BoI Becomes Signatory to UN Responsible Banking Principles

Nume Ekeghe

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has become an official signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking, a single framework for a sustainable banking industry developed through a partnership between banks worldwide and the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

The Principles are the leading framework for ensuring that banks’ strategy and practice align with the vision society has set out for its future in the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode A. Pitan in a statement noted that banks who have signed the Principles commit to be ambitious in their sustainability strategies, working to mainstream and embed sustainability into the heart of their business, while allowing them to remain at the cutting-edge of sustainable finance.

Pitan stated: “We are honored to be the first Development Finance Institution in Nigeria to commit to the UNEF FI Principles for Responsible Banking alongside other leading DFIs in the international space. This global framework strengthens our approach to addressing the sustainable development challenges of our economy by critically analyzing our market to identify pressing needs of our communities, environment & customers.

“This partnership, which is another pioneering effort for the Bank, is in line with our dedication to lead the Development Finance industry in Africa to improve the overall strategic impact of our interventions towards environmental management, social development, industrialisation, and poverty alleviation through sustainable finance.”

“Signatories to the Principles take on a leadership role, demonstrating how banking products, services and relationships can support and accelerate the changes necessary to achieve shared prosperity for both current and future generations, building a positive future for both people and planet. These banks also join the world’s largest global banking community focused on sustainable finance, sharing best-practice and working together on practical guidance and pioneering tools of benefit to the entire industry.

“In line with BOI’s vision to be Africa’s leading Development Finance Institution transforming industries sustainably and operating under global best practices, the Bank is confident that these principles provide an opportunity for alignment with international standards for sustainable development, whilst lending credibility and authority to its institutional commitments. This action is also in line with with the Bank’s sustainability strategy aimed at transforming lives & enterprise responsibly through sustained interventions in economic development, environmental protection, social impact, ethics, governance and partnerships; improving the world for generations to come.

“As Nigeria’s foremost Development Finance Institution, BOI stands as a driving force for sustainable development through investment across the nation. By the very design of our corporate strategy, we are positioned to be the leading development bank out of Nigeria promoting social, environmental and economic development through our business operations and activities. We are proud to join this important group of global banks facilitating sustainable finance”, Pitan added.

