Amotekun Arrests Kidnapper of 4-yr-old Boy, 17 Others in Ondo

By Fidelis David

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, have apprehended one Samuel Lucky Akpan for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy at Alagbaka area of Akure with an intent to sell him for N200,000.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, paraded Akpan and 17 other suspected criminals who have been terrorising residents of the state, as part of the third phase of ‘Operation Clean Up’ in the state.

Adeleye said the suspects were arrested for various offences, which included kidnapping, internet fraud and cultism, from different locations in the state.

According to him, “We also have someone who kidnapped a four-year old boy. But with the help of the people around, we were able to rescue the boy and apprehend the criminal.”

Adeleye further said the cultist was arrested following the aftermath of a clash he had with some persons in his community, adding that he brought out a pistol and threatened the lives of some people in the area.

He state that: “Investigations revealed that the 27-year-old robbery suspect and a cultist, Sola Ogunyemi, just got out of jail six months ago.

“An English revolver, which he claimed belonged to the leader of ‘Eiye confraternity’, was recovered from him.”

The Amotekun boss said the corps would terminate the second phase of ‘Operation Clean Up’ to embark on phase three of the programme in the state.

“Over the last two months, we have been on the field and so many criminals have been apprehended.

“As you can see, their crimes range from kidnapping to armed robbery, burglary, rape, and internet fraud.

“We have a number of criminals that are here who are going through different stages of interrogation and awaiting prosecution,” he said.

The commander also disclosed that suspects whose investigations had been concluded would be charged to court immediately.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old alleged kidnapper, Akpan, who abducted the four-year-old boy in Alagbaka, while speaking, said he was planning to sell the boy for N200, 000.

Akpan, who is a friend of the boy’s family, said: “The boy always comes to play with me from his mother’s shop.

“I was already on my way to sell the boy for N200,000, when I was arrested by some group of people.

”The man I wanted to sell the child to was already waiting for me as I placed certain kind of leave on the boy’s head. If somebody places that leave together with some incantations on anyone, the person will not be able to say anything again.

“I haven’t gone far from the shop of the boy’s mother when I was nabbed by men of the Amotekun Corps.”

