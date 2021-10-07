Amid Princes’ Protests, Niger Names Barau as 7th Emir of Kontagora

By Laleye Dipo

Amid protests by 46 princes, the Niger State Government Wednesday night named Mohammed Barau as the seventh Emir of Kontagora.

Barau will now succeed Alhaji Saidu Namaska who joined his ancestors on September 9, 2021 after being on the throne for 47 years.

The state government announced the appointment of Barau in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, Wednesday.

Umar, in the statement, said the appointment of the new emir is in line with the Chiefs Appointment and Deposition Law 1989 as revised.

“The kingmakers during their interaction with the governor affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence,” Umar said in the statement.

The commissioner added that: “Therefore, in line with the powers vested in the governor under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate,” it said.

Barau was first appointed by the kingmakers when they met three weeks ago, but following protests by 46 of 47 princes that applied for the position and their threat to seek legal redress if their demands were not met annulled the first selection.

The government later carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle in which Umar was moved from the Ministry of Youth Development to that of Local Government, while Mr Sarkin Daji was redployed to the Ministry of Sports.

The 46 princes, in their petition to the governor, which was sent to all stakeholders in the state through the Mika Anache legal firm, asked for the conduct of another selection by the kingmakers, removal of the then Commissioner for Local Government as well as making the laws for the selection of a new emir known to all the contestants.

The aggrieved princes have not reacted to the latest action of the government.

