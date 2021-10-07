500 Patients Benefit from Nalmigo Free Medical Outreach in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

About 500 patients in Keffi Emirate Council of Nasarawa State last week benefitted from a free medical outreach programme sponsored by Nalmigo Global Limited.

The event, which took place at the Emir of Keffi palace in Keffi Local Goverment Area of Nasarawa State, offered free medical services to expectant mothers, children and the elderly.

Activities carried out during the free medical services include free medical eye checks, free malaria testing and treatment, free blood pressure and sugar checks among others.

Speaking during the outreach, President of the Nalmigo Global Limited, Dr Agu Nnaemeka, said Nalmigo is an acronym that stands for National life Span Group, noting that has been in the business of bringing succour to the sick ones who lack financial ability to attend to their ailments.

“We are looking at attending to not less than 500 people or more persons, and we hope to achieve that. We are going to be fast as much as possible to attend to many people,” he said.

Also speaking, a member of the 2021 Nalmigo charity committee, Dr Iwuagwu Donatus, said Keffi happens to be one of the places the Nalmigo Global Limited admired over the years.

“Our aim is to touch lives irrespective of the part of the country one comes from. We are so happy that we are here today, we are treating mostly non-communicable diseases, hypertension, diabetic, malaria among others,” he said.

Speaking while declaring the programme open, the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo, Yamusa extolled Nalmigo’s selfless disposition with the instrumentality of saving lives.

He thanked them for choosing Keffi Emirate to represent the North Central for their free medical outreach, describing Keffi as the oldest Emirate in the North Central Nigeria.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to THISDAY thanked Nalmigo Global limited for its gesture, noting that the group braved the odds to reach out to the poor and needy in Keffi.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

