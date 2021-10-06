ZENITH/DELTA PRINCIPALS’ CUP School of Commerce, Comprehensive High School Clash in Opening Game

Defending champions of the Delta State Principals’ Cup sponsored by Zenith Bank, the School of Commerce, Warri, will on Thursday file out against Comprehensive High School, Ogwashi-Ukwu in the opening match of the 2021 edition of the competition.

The Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, which enters its fifth edition, is a grassroots football competition organised for secondary schools in the state.

According to the organisers, Hideaplus Limited, all arrangements have been concluded to make the opening match slated for the St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, a highly interesting kickoff.

CEO of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, stressed that the students are eager to get started especially because the event did not take place last year because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect a very great opening match and interesting competition since the participants are very anxious to get started and showcase their talents.

The entries have been amazing and all the members of the Local Organising Committee have been working hard to make this edition a classic,” Pemu said.

Delta Commissioner for Secondary School Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, who is also the chairperson of the LOC, said the Principals Cup was important because it’s one of the events close to the heart of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“The Governor loves developmental programmes for the youths and this is one of them. We are ready,” she noted.

Ezewu showered praises on the sponsors, Zenith Bank for the partnership which is aimed at bringing out future champions from the state.

