Vinci Hair Clinic Proffers Early Detection as Solution to Alopecia

Rebecca Ejifoma

To mark the World Alopecia Awareness Month, a leading specialist hair restoration company, Vinci Hair Clinic, has urged Nigrians living with Alopecia condition to consult specialists early enough to get treated.

This was according to the CEO and Senior Consultant for Vinci Hair Africa, Mr. Ayo Otubanjo, at the virtual global press conference to create awareness, and discuss prevalence of Alopecia in Nigeria and Africa.

Alopecia, Otubanjo noted, is a generic condition of hair loss. “There are seven types of Alopecia and are caused by different factors. Totalis, areata, and universalis are some of the types.”

Among the types of alopecia, he said Androgenic Alopecia is the most common form, which occurs in 50 to 55 per cent of men and probably about 40 per cent of women all through the age of menopause.

Some of the symptoms in men and women include thin hair in the front part causing baldness, softness of hair fibre, and thinness from its usual texture. He added that although alopecia could be very distressing, it doesn’t mean the end of the world.

The hair loss consultant, however, warned against some salon practices promoting the condition. “Don’t allow any stylist at the salon to apply anything on your scalp without knowing the product.”

According to the hair specialist, early consultation is key in the treatment of alopecia. “Once you notice those signs I’ve mentioned, go and see a specialist immediately. You need to know the type of alopecia, the cause, and you’ll be shown the treatment options.”

To further support sufferers of alopecia, Hair Vinci Clinic is offering free consultation across its state-of-the-art facilities in Nigeria and Ghana. This is to provide Africans with easy local access to professional and international standard treatments for hair loss.

Meanwhile, one of the women living with alopecia in Nigeria is Moshoodat Badmus. She is a professional makeup artiste and aesthetician. She graduated from Lagos State University (LASU) and has a BSc in Biochemistry.

Recounting how her hair loss started in 2015 and progressed to Alopecia Universalis in 2016, Badmus expressed, “There was this sense of loss, depression, loneliness, withdrawal, sadness, isolation, anger, self-blame, embarrassment, and confusion.”

On how to curb stigma, she called for more awareness and support, emphasising that only two per cent of Africa’s population is aware of Alopecia.

Representing Jasmine Oguns, founder and President of Heroic Alopecian Foundation, Badmus said the foundation is spreading its tentacles across Nigeria and Africa to lend succour to persons living with the condition. “We provide mental health support and connect alopecians to specialists.”

Another victim of alopecia is Ogochukwu Adesina, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Human Resource Professional. Since losing her hair to alopecia in 2005, she became a devoted advocate for others, navigating different stages in their journey through alopecia.

Just like Badmus, Adesina is also a member of the Heroic Alopecian Foundation. Together, they continue to lend support to other alopecians in partnership with Vinci Hair Clinic.

Vinci Hair Clinic retains its place as a global hair restoration facility, comprising 40 clinics in 14 countries across six continents. Three of its clinics are located in Accra, Lagos and Abuja.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

