Suspected Cultists Kill Three in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There is tension in Awka, Anambra State capital, as unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed three persons.

This is coming with the current launch of a military operation in the South-east code named – ‘Operation Golden Dawn’.

THISDAY gathered that two persons were gunned down opposite First Market, Ifite, while one person was killed behind Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, both in Awka South Local Government Area.

An eye witness, who spoke with our Correspondent, said both incidents happened between 4:15 – 4:30pm yesterday.

According to the source, “These boys have started again. It is because the policemen are nowhere to be seen as a result of the “unknown gunmen”.

As a result, panic had enveloped residents of Awka, who had not witnessed such killings in recent time

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not been briefed on the issue.

He said, “As soon as the command receives the signal it would be made public.”

But a senior Police officers in the State, who did not want to be quoted, confirmed the incidents. He said it was not a case of unknown gunmen, but a case of cult clashes involving rival groups.

