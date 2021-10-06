Stanbic IBTC Pensions Reiterates Commitment to Empowering Women

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Pensions has restated that it would continue to support career women on tools to balance career growth, family and wellness through its virtual Ladies at The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES).

The Executive Director, Business Development, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Nike Bajomo in her opening remarks at the LATTES webinar recently said: “ The pandemic particularly impacted women as many of us had to balance our natural roles as nurturers with showing up every day to our jobs with our A-game intact, while dealing with all the challenges that came with the new normal.

At Stanbic IBTC, women’s empowerment is a priority. We consistently create avenues to help women grow and flourish. We believe that opportunities exist for every woman to thrive and blossom.”

Also speaking at the event, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch Mrs Tolulope Agiri and Chief Executive Officer, Carib Health Limited Dr Sherese Ijewere, spoke on how women can attain career success.

Agiri stated that many factors, including family and societal issues, complicate the lives of women. According to her, women are judged by different rules when compared to men even when they are equally competent for certain roles.

She emphasised the need for women to have a strong support system in order to get ahead in their careers.

“What makes the lives of women complex is not just their lives but what is happening in the society. One of the major things that have been talked about is a support system, “the HR professional said.

She added that the support system is critical, be it people or technology.

“It is important to bring the men in your life into the conversation. The choice of a life partner in an important factor to consider for single women in order to excel in their careers.”

Agiri also advised women who are creating value in their places of work to make demands that will make their work easier.

“We need to start negotiating for ourselves. Find out how your employers can make your work easier. Women who aspire to be leaders should be more ambitious than before; act like managers in any position you find yourself. Work in synergy with your employers to make things work,” she said.

Ijewere, who spoke on the topic: “The Genius of the extraordinary Chromosome,” urged women to be intentional and attentive to what they eat and pay attention to the effect different kinds of food have on their bodies.

Advising women to live a healthy lifestyle, Ijewere said: “Good nutrition is self-care because our relationship with food has the ability to impact every aspect of you, yourself and who you are to others, it important to listen to the body.

“Whether you are caring for your skin, aging or you are treating a disease, you have to be intentional. No matter what age you are, seek the help of a health nutritionist,” she added.

She urged women to read ingredients before buying or using beauty products, and pay equal attention to what they eat.

“You can make self-care a part of your meals by loading your plate with fruits and vegetables, set an example for your household, use herbs and spices in your cooking, eat for your gut, increase your water intake and limit your intake of sugar. Include fruits and vegetables in your meal.

“As a woman, you are the pacesetter in the kitchen. Your healthy lifestyle will encourage your household and enable them to benefit health-wise. Watch what you eat, and also exercise,” she said.

