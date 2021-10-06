South-east Leaders Resolve to End Criminal Sit-at-Home Order

•Agree to work with law enforcement agencies to end insecurity

Gideon Arinze

Leaders of the South East rose from an expanded security meeting yesterday and resolved to do everything within the law to ensure that there was no further sit-at-home order by non-state actors in the zone.

The leaders also agreed to work with security agencies to end the rising insecurity in their part of the country, which has led to several killings and destruction of property.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting attended by governors of the zone, traditional rulers, national assembly leaders and the clergy and read by the chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, stated that the decision to put an end to the sit-at-home order was in view of the information that even the Indigenous People of Biafra had cancelled the order a long time ago.

The Igbo leaders noted that the sit-at-home order, which was mostly issued by people in the diaspora, who do not feel the pains, had affected the economy of the zone, as residents could no longer move freely.

The meeting agreed that the South East Ebubeagu security outfit be launched in all the states in the zone and laws supporting same passed before the end of 2021.

The meeting also received the committee report on various matters affecting the zone, especially, the issue of security and marginalisation of the South East people, and resolved to study the reports for immediate implementation, and engagement with the federal government for amicable settlement of all issues agitating the minds of the people, the youths especially.

The meeting resolved to support election in Anambra State and directed security agencies to ensure a peaceful election in the state come November 6, 2021.

The meeting also mandated all clergy men, the Christians Association of Nigeria, Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional rulers to continue to dialogue with youths to find lasting solutions to the myriad of challenges in the zone.

Present at the meeting were the governors of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi, Dave Umahi; Imo, Hope Uzodinma; and deputy governors of Anambra and Abia States, Nkem Okeke and Ude Chukwu, respectively.

Others were members of the House of Assembly from the South East, the Catholic bishops of Nsukka and Enugu and the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Emmanuel Chukwuma, among other traditional rulers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

