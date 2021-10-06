School Resumption: Verve, Skit.ng, Offer Cardholders Discount, Free Delivery

Dike Onwuamaeze

Verve, Africa’s leading payment technology, has announced a partnership with Skit Store, Nigeria’s foremost one-stop shop for school supplies, to offer a 10 per cent discount on all school necessity purchases. The discount will last till October 15, 2021.

Verve said the offer covered new and existing cardholders that shop physically in Skit store or online on skit.ng. Verve cardholders that shop on skit.ng will also get free delivery of their purchases worth N20,000 and above, adding that the offer also covered office and lifestyle supplies.

Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Ms. Cherry Eromosele, said the partnership was specifically targeted at the time when parents and students are preparing to return to school, with the view to easing the hassles that come with shopping for back-to-school supplies.

Eromosele said: “At this time when children are returning to school after the holidays, Verve has taken it upon itself to provide relief and ease the burden for parents, in order to expedite the process of procuring back-to-school supplies for their children and wards.”

Vincent Ogbunude, Divisional Head of Verve, said the partnership with Skit Store reiterated Verve’s goal of remaining a customer-centric brand. He said Verve remains committed to ensuring that its customers get seamless access to quality services.

Ogbunude said: “Our customers remain at the forefront of what we do. Our partnership with Skit Store is one of the ways we prove to them this fact, among the many ways we display our unwavering dedication to providing them an easy life.”

