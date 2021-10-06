NNS WEY Apprehends Suspected Traffic Robbers

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) WEY recently arrested two traffic robbers who were terrorising motorists around Alakija area of Lagos.

Commodore Micheal Ayabina, NNS WEY Commander, who paraded the suspects, said the duo were operating along that axis alongside one other suspect who is currently at large.

The operatives, who were on patrol on that axis were said to have apprehended the suspects and their operational motorcycle seized alongside their robbery weapon-a jagged knife.

According to Ayabina, “the suspects were armed with knives and a gun riding on a motorcycle however, the one behind the gun is at large.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend him because we have visited his house based on information and we are hot on his trail.”

While stating that the two suspects and exhibits would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution, he said the navy would sustain patrol in that area.

According to him, NNS WEY conducts both night and day vehicular and static patrols as part of measures put in place to ensure the area is secure.

He said: “This means we have armed men at Alakija and Kirikri controlling traffic and also ensuring that they apprehend criminals around those dark spots particularly Alakija as these criminals have found a way of hiding around these areas.

“However, our men constantly patrol the area and are ready to apprehend the criminals. I warn intending criminals to desist from all forms of criminalities because the Nigerian Navy will continue to arrest criminals in our locality.”

