Giadom, Mustapha Plot Return as NWC Members

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Some former National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have started strategising and perfecting plans to return as national officers of the party ahead of its national convention.

On this list are a former Deputy National Secretary of the party, Chief Victor Giadom and aformer National Vice Chairman, Mr. Salihu Mustapha, who served during the Adams Oshiomhole-led executive.

Giadom and Mustapha played a prominent role in masterminding the sack of Oshiomhole during the protracted leadership crisis of the party.

Investigation revealed that the party was ready to compensate both men for helping to oust Oshiomhole from office.

A party source told THISDAY that while Mustapha was eyeing the position of Deputy National Chairman, north of the party, Giadom was planning to return as the National Secretary of the party.

The source added that the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator James Akpanudoedehe was also interested in becoming the next governor of Akwa Ibom State, rather than coming back as the national Secretary of the party.

“If he (Akpanudoedehe) wants to be governor, why does he need to contest for the National Secretary? Giadom wants to contest for Secretary while Mustapha wants to contest for the Deputy National Chairman North,” the source added.

Investigation revealed that while Giadom relied on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, in his come-back bid, Mustapha banked on the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for his position.

But a former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he remained loyal to the party’s governors as leaders in their respective states.

Sheriff, in a statement, Tuesday, by the Media Director of his campaign organisation, Hon. Bernard Mikko, insisted that he had great regards for all APC governors and the party leadership.

The former governor stated this while reacting to a media report that he planned to use the media to cause friction within the party.

He, however, assured the party that the former Borno governor would work amicably with all APC governors as leaders of the party in their respective states, if elected as the party’s national chairmanship at its forthcoming national convention.

“It has come to the notice of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation that a former governor and a serving Senator, who is also interested in contesting the APC National Chairmanship position is hatching a plan to use the media to cause mischief and disaffection between Sheriff, APC governors and its leadership.“The public and APC governors in particular, should note that such disinformation is baseless and untrue and cannot be coming from Ali Modu Sheriff. It is only to create friction in the polity. Sheriff remains loyal to APC and to its governors, whom he has a good working relationship with over the years,” the statement stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

