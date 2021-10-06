FG, LGs Partner to Reduce Poverty, Unemployment

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has said that the federal government will continue to partner local governments in the areas of poverty reduction, and unemployment.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja at the first edition of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria, ALGON made- in – Nigeria Exhibition/ Trade fair.

Akume said for the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to succeed in moving 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, there is need to partner with stakeholders who are involved in grassroots governance in order to address the need for fast tracking and stimulating the rural areas.

The minister said that government has put policies and programmes in place that will help improve the lot of Micro, small, and medium enterprises( MSMEs) in the 774 local government areas.

“It is our belief as a ministry that by building synergy and strengthening the on- going efforts of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Raw Materials Research and Development Council(RMRDC) through their Lease Operate and Own Scheme (LOPOS) and one Local Government, one Product ( ONLOP) programmes to rapidly industrialise our communities, we can deliver over 4million jobs annually.

‘‘I strongly believe it has showcased the individual economic peculiarities and comparative advantages of the local governments to create the desired appeal to prospective investors’’ he stated.

He explained that the need for the three tiers of government to be well coordinated so as to align their economic development efforts and empower the 774 LGAs to drive value addition economic activities on primary raw materials/ commodities and natural endowments at the council wards, making it possible for the ward to serve as presidential economic development districts that will serve as the building blocks of a re-engineered Nigeria Economy built from the bottom up.

Akume also commended Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, the organisers of the event and also assured them of the ministry’s readiness to work with them and all stakeholders to make the 2022 edition a huge success.

Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, at the event commended all stakeholders who contributed in various ways to the success of the event.

The minister who was represented by her Special Adviser on FCT Social Investment Programme and focal person and social investment programme, Mrs Chiwendu Eteyen Amba, stressed the importance of empowering the grassroot if the nation must get it right. She also assured the organisers of the ministry’s support in the next edition.

The Chief Consultant/ Coordinator of the programme and CEO of Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ono Akpe, gave glory to God for making this year’s event a success, despite the huge challenges during the three months preparation.

He called on the 774 local government councils to participate fully in the next edition, noting that ALGON made-in Nigeria exhibition/trade fair is now a yearly event.

Akpe also stress the need for government at all levels, especially the local governments to integrate with the cotton association of Nigeria in order to reduce poverty and generate employment at the grassroot due to numerous by products of cotton and its contribution to the GDP of the nation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

