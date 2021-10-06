Educator Makes Case for National Robotics Curriculum

Oluchi Chibuzor

Governments across the country have been advised to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their respective education curriculum, given the global trend in technological innovations.

This would help bridge the gap that exists in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) between Nigeria and developed countries.

Speaking recently in Lagos at the Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls’ STEM award ceremony, the school administrator, Mrs. Olufunke Fowler-Amba, stated that technology is the future landscape of the world. She said the school understood that technology is the future.

Fowler-Amba maintained that the values or norms they are instilling in the students are tools that would make them relevant in any education space or global stage.

“We can also understand that motivating today’s generation does not just mean academics; there are some people that what engages them is like robotics, which teaches them teamwork, collaboration and other skills. In the 21st century, if you do not have those soft skills, you really cannot move to the peak of your career.”

The educator said if robotics was added to the curriculum at different levels in the country, it would allow children to think out of the box.

“Our vision is not just to have robotics as an extracurricular activity, but to have it as practical curriculum so that every child is exposed to it because we know that artificial intelligence is just round the corner and evolving to be part of our lives. Because of technology the educators are able to deliver better and children are able to be engaged more, so it is important in every education space within Nigeria and we must embrace it.”

The guest speaker, Mrs. Foluke Gbadamosi, said: “I think the girls are already on the right path because of the exposure they have been given, but I do think that hopefully what that means to them is problem-solving and how technology is not gender biased but has been able to solve problems.”

