Customs Approve New Promotions

The Board of the Nigeria Customs Service has approved the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller Generals and 12 Assistant Comptroller Generals as well as the promotion of 2,707 senior officers to various ranks with effect from 1st January, 2020.A statement signed by, Deputy national Public Relations Officer, DC Timi Bomadi, listed the appointments to include: DCG Abdullahi Babani; DCG Mohammed Boyi; DCG Elton Edorhe; DCG Katherine Ekekezie; ACG Hamza Gumi; ACG Mohammed Abba-Kura; ACG Saidu Galadima; ACG Gimba Umar; ACG Obi Ekwealor; ACG Bede Anyanwu;ACG Mohammed Uba Garba; ACG Kayode Olusemire; ACG Lena Oyama; ACG Florence Inuk; ACGLami Wushishi and ACG Usman Dakingari.

Some of the newly promoted Comptrollers are the Customs National PRO Joseph Attah, Babajide Adeniyi, Anthony Udenze, Suleiman Chiroma among others.

According to the statement, 204 of the 2,707 senior officers promoted are support staff.

“The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) congratulated the newly appointed and promoted Officers. He further charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them,” the statement said.

