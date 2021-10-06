Buhari Writes N’Assembly, To Present 2022 Appropriation Bill Thursday

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

President Muhammadu Buhari has written formally to the two chambers of the National Assembly seeking permission to present the 2022 Appropriation Bill on Thursday.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who read the letter at the commencement of Wednesday’s plenary, said the budget presentation will hold by 12.

President Buhari in the letter requested the leadership of the National Assembly to grant him the slot of 12 hours on Thursday, 7th October to formally present the 2022 appropriation bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Details later…

