Awoniyi Makes Bundesliga Team of the Week

Wave making Union Berlin forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, was yesterday listed in

Bundesliga’s Team of the Week.

The Under-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets scored twice as Union Berlin came back from a goal down to beat Mainz 05 2-1 on Sunday.

Since switching from Liverpool to Union Berlin on a permanent basis in summer, Awoniyi scored three goals from his first three games of the season.

He came into the Super Eagles as a late replacement for injured Terem Moffi.

He is Nigeria’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against the Wild Beasts (Les Fauves) of Central African Republic.

Awoniyi was paired with Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Breel Embolo and Leverkusen ‘s Patrik Schik.

It was interesting to note that in the weekend Awoniyi made the team, Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski who failed to score in his team’s 2-1 loss to Frankfurt had no space to fit into the Bundesliga team of week seven.

