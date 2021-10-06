AJ Finished if He Fails to Win Usyk Rematch, Says Fury

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury, has called on Anthony Joshua to quit boxing if he loses his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua recently lost his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles to Ukrainian Usyk.

Joshua activated the rematch clause in the Fight contract with Usyk immediately after the comprehensive defeat.

But Fury believes Joshua should resign from boxing if he is beaten by the Ukrainian for a second time.

“I think if he doesn’t beat Usyk in his rematch, I think he’s finished, retire, done,” Fury told Boxing Social.

“He needs to win that fight, no matter how he does it.”

When asked if he was frustrated to see Joshua get beaten by Usuk, Fury replied: “Not really frustrating, to be honest.”

