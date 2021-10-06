9mobile Counsels Students on Career Choices

In line with its commitment to inspire and support the aspiration of young Nigerians, 9mobile recently organised a career counselling session for students of Akande Dahunsi Senior High School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The one-day session, which targeted students going into senior secondary one (SS1), had in attendance the Director of Schools, Education District III, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Osobu Motunrayo, award-winning actress and social advocate, Kate Henshaw and executives of 9mobile.

In his welcome address, the acting Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, said the counselling session was conceived to inspire the students to greatness by giving them a head start in choosing their career paths.

He said the initiative is in line with 9mobile’s strategic corporate social responsibility pillars, all aimed at driving and promoting sustainable development.

“At 9mobile, education is key. It opens a vista of opportunities, and so we are constantly supporting initiatives that promote knowledge. Today, we are here to equip you with the knowledge and inspiration to make informed decisions about your future. What you do with this opportunity matters a lot as it will open a new world of possibilities for you,” he added.

The speakers, Head, IT Services Management, 9mobile, Chima Nnorom and Manager, Events and Sponsorship, 9mobile, Ufuoma Dogun, harped on the need for guidance and mentorship in choosing a career.

Dogun said: “The journey to a successful career begins with the right combination of subjects at this level which invariably will inform the choice, of course, to study at the university level. You must avoid moving with the crowd, know your strength and build on it.”

Corroborating Nnorom and Dogun’s statements, Henshaw implored the students to take their studies seriously, stating no shortcut to success.

On her part, Motunrayo commended 9mobile for the interesting session, which, according to her, is a springboard to the students’ success.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

