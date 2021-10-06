1,842 Bag Distinction at Sokoto Poly

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Rector, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, Prof Ibrahim Aminu, has announced that 1,842 graduating students of the institution made distinction, equivalent of first class during the 2013/2014 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

Aminu said this while briefing journalists ahead of the second convocation of the institution in Sokoto.

He added that 4,054 students made upper credit, 9,766 lower credit, and 2,764 obtained pass.

He maintained that the institution had become a pacesetter for other institutions in attaining technology-driven education in Nigeria.

Aminu further disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had approved the resource visitation to commence additional courses in the institution.

He said the courses are Accountancy, Banking and finance, Architecture and Chemical Engineering Technology.

In his remarks, the visitor to the institution, Aminu Tambuwal, lauded the achievements of the polytechnic.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration in prioritising education because of its important

“When we came in, I declared a state of emergency in the education sector because of what we met,” he stated

He promised that his administration would continue to support the institution to achieve its goals.

