WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS Abraham, Tomori Recalled to England’s Three Lions

Roma striker Tammy Abraham and AC Milan defender, Fikayo Tokori have been called up to the England squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate named his squad to take on Andorra and Hungary last month, with Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins the only out-and-out strikers to make the cut.

The pair have now been joined by Abraham, whom The Athletic’s David Ornstein notes has been called up to join the squad for the first time since November 2020.

Abraham is not thought to be replacing anybody in the squad and has simply been introduced as a reward for his impressive form since swapping Chelsea for Roma this summer.

The 24-year-old has managed four goals and three assists in ten appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side, winning praise for his all-round game and ability to link up with those around him. He has been a crucial part of Roma’s rise to fourth in the Serie A table.

Having made his international debut in 2017, Abraham has racked up six caps for the Three Lions, bagging his only goal in a 7-0 thumping of Montenegro in late 2019.

He has not been involved since coming on as a late substitute in a victory over Iceland in November 2020, after which Abraham quickly began to lose his spot in the Chelsea squad.

Following Thomas Tuchel’s arrival at Stamford Bridge in January, Abraham saw his minutes at club level plummet, and Southgate felt unable to offer him a spot in the squad for this summer’s European Championships.

Southgate also recalled AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in his 23-man squad.

