Peter Rufai Stars at SaharalympicsGames

Foremost former Nigerian goalkeeper and Super Eagles Captain, Peter Rufai produced excellent saves that left spectators thrilled as he joined Sahara Group over the weekend to celebrate the 4th edition of the energy conglomerate’s Saharalympics Games.

The biennial games which held at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos featured Sahara Group’s employees across Africa, Asia Europe, and the Middle East.

“I have seen a lot of sporting events in my time, and I must admit that this is an excellent competition. I am delighted to be here to witness the brilliant sporting skills of Sahara Group employees and the display of unity in the organization,” said an elated Rufai who left the crowd cheering with several acrobatic saves from the penalty spot.

The event also had special guests in celebrated sports broadcasters, Charles Anazodo and Segun “The Pundit” Agbede who presented medals to outstanding athletes at the games.

According to Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma,

the Saharalympics is a celebration of “competitiveness and camaraderie” and provides a platform for enhancing employee collaboration, recreation, and productivity.

“The Saharalympics releases a special kind of energy that reinforces the ambidexterity of the employees at Sahara. The other day we had our Variety Night celebration that saw spectacular performances from Saharians across the Group. Today, we have taken the notch higher with sublime performances from all the teams. We work hard, play hard and win together at Sahara Group. We are already looking forward to the 2023 edition,” Obioma added.

Five teams, Sahara Group Consolidated (comprising Group operations, trading entities, First Independent Power Limited and teams from within and outside Africa, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group Upstream Company), Ikeja Electric, Asharami Synergy (a Sahara Group Downstream Company) and Egbin Power competed for laurels in athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, bulls’ eye, supply crude, egg and spoon race and sack race at the Saharalympics.

Egbin Power emerged winners, while Ikeja Electric and Asharami Synergy took the first and second runner up positions respectively.

Acting Chief Operating Officer, Egbin Power, Olurotimi Famoroti said: “We simply lived out our mantra which propels us to always work towards being better in all that we do. Egbin Power, a member of the Sahara Power Group is a foremost power plant in sub-saharan Africa and the largest power generation company in Nigeria. We successfully transmitted that power to our performances on the pitch. Ultimately, we are all winners at Sahara, and we look forward to defending our title in 2023.”

