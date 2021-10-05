Oseji JSC Passes On

Okehie Tochi

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji has died. The Apex Court’s Director, Press and Information, Dr. Festus Akande, said in a statement, that Justice Oseji died in the wee hours of September 28, 2021 after a protracted illness. Akande added that Justice Oseji died at the National Hospital, Abuja where he had been receiving medical attention for some days.

Part of the statement reads: “Hon. Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji who was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn-in on Friday 6th Nov, 2020, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now.

“Justice Oseji who hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State, was born in Jos, Plateau State on 2nd June, 1954 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji.

“He attended Nigerian People’s High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980.

“He was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and got his LL.B Degree in 1984; he was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

“Justice Oseji had a brief stint working with the Legal Aid Council, before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the Delta State Judiciary l994.

“He was appointed High Court Judge in Delta State on 9th November, 1998; and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench on 16th July, 2010. He became Supreme Court Justice on Friday 6th November, 2020.”

