NDLEA Charges Man with Unlawful Sale of 1.6kg Cannabis

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged one Musa Abubakar, 22, with unlawful sale of 1.6kg cannabis sativa. According to the charge sheet made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on yesterday, Abubakar faces a one-count charge of drug trafficking.

The Prosecutor, Mr. Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on September. 13.

Aernan said that Abubakar was arrested under the bridge at the Ijora area of Lagos, where he was allegedly trading in the hard drug.

According to him, cannabis sativa is classified as “a banned narcotic, like cocaine, heroin and other restricted hard drugs listed in the NDLEA schedule prohibited by law”.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Law of the Federation 2004.

The Act provides life imprisonment against the offender, if convicted.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for Abubakar’s arraignment as the court just resumed from vacation.

