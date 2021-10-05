Independent Quality Control Vital to Curbing Building Collapse, Says Ajayi

Anthony Oladapo Ajayi, a professional engineer and Principal Operating Officer of Praggschrome Projects Limited, says building collapse will be greatly reduced in the country if independent professionals conduct quality control on buildings. He tells Bennett Oghifo how it can be done

Tell us about yourself

Certainly! My name is Anthony Oladapo Ajayi. I am a professional engineer and currently the Principal Operating Officer of Praggschrome Projects Limited. I have more than 20 years of professional experience in civil engineering and active practice in construction management in Nigeria and abroad. I hold a graduate degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree in business management. I have extensive professional training in on-site quality control, material testing, site safety, special inspections, building constructions, and personnel management in the United States. I am a member of the Nigeria Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE), Nigeria Society of Engineer (NSE), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). Since day one, going the extra mile for every client ensuring structural stability has been my priority. I have worked in the private sector in Nigeria and in the public sector in the United States as a building inspector for numerous construction sites. I have also worked as a plan examiner, reviewing construction plans in their entirety to ensure compliance with requirements and conformance with design standards. My areas of specialization are structural stability, structural detailing, structural design, and forensic engineering. I have abundant knowledge of on-site quality control, assurance, progress inspection, material testing and placement. To avoid severe issues in the long run, no tolerance to negligence is implemented in every task undertaken. It is better to prevent than lament.

There are increasing records of building collapse and project failures in Nigeria. What do you think are the causes of these problems?

Recently, Nigeria has become a victim of failed infrastructures. Unfortunately, several buildings that have collapsed in different states are avoidable. These mishaps have caused headlines around the globe, prompting the government to take note and brainstorm on ideas that can better the situation. The causes of these collapses can be majorly categorized into four, but all can be attributed to neglect or absence of on-site quality control in initial construction plan. To prevent frequent structural collapse, there are various things that can be done. Nonetheless, it all begins with the implementation of third-party quality control in every aspect of a construction project. Developed countries always implement this type of control, which is why building collapses have been reduced. There are four basic causes of project failures in Nigeria which includes; inadequate structural design, lack of independent onsite quality control, ineffective material placement and inadequate post-construction maintenance.

Elaborate on the services of Praggschrome Projects Limited

Praggschrome Projects Limited is a third-party onsite quality control, inspection, and assurance company that focuses that construction methods, materials and their placement abide by the stated specifications. This ensures that the infrastructure remains strong. Over the years, Praggschrome has successfully conducted construction onsite quality control on numerous publics, private, institutions, commercial, residential structures, places of worship, etc.

Pre-Construction Assessment

To ensure that an effective project completion is obtained, pre-construction site visit, startup planning and assessment is coordinated with the project owner, sub-contractors, major contractor, and other relevant vendors.

Constructability Examination

The Praggschrome team reviews construction processes, from start to finish. This is essential for stakeholders to identify any obstacles during construction and aid in preventing or reducing construction issues.

Plan Examination

Every design needs to be compliant with regulations, specifications, and applicable codes. The Praggschrome team implements a thorough plan examination to make sure that all requirements are met.

Material Observation and Laboratory Testing

The Praggschrome team conducts thorough observation of all materials on job site in every aspect at every phase ensuring compliance with local and international standards. We conduct independent laboratory material tests frequently as required to ensure that the materials meet the stringent quality requirement and evaluation.

Quality Assurance & Control

Praggschrome does more than inspecting, testing, and certifying materials for construction in the field. We also focus on job site quality assurance which is the process of confirming that a contractor’s quality requirements are being met and control monitoring system is evaluated. Quality assurance encompasses the processes and procedures that systematically monitor different aspects of construction. Through audits and other forms of assessment, Quality assurance encompasses the processes and procedures that systematically monitor different aspects of quality control. Through audits and other forms of assessment, quality assurance efforts detect and correct problems or variances that fall outside established standards or requirements. We focus extensively on A-Z quality control methods to ensure they’re working as planned.

Safety & Health

Praggschrome enforces safety procedures, conducts accident investigation, trains workers, and provides preventive measures to OSHA requirements. This aids everybody involved in the project to be safe throughout the construction period.

Forensic Engineering

This type of engineering is categorized into pre-structural failure and post-structural failure. The pre-structural failure is vital for a standing structure that the onsite quality report cannot be provided, or safety guaranteed. Post-structural failure determines the cause of failure and improves overall construction in the future. The Praggschrome team implements the best principles and standard technology during investigation to resolve matters with adequate solutions.

Current Property Assessment

For properties that have been built, purchased, or there is an intention of a purchase, our expert team can aid by conducting a comprehensive inspection for a detailed report to be provided. This report provides homeowner the structural stability and existing condition of the building in question. This type of assessment is non-destructive and is conducted accurately in a timely manner.

Reporting

Structural element stages consist of tracking, preparation of comprehensive report, and responsible communication with owner and contractors. Within two days of site visit, material analysis and recommendations, progress evaluations, and inspection reports will be available. We video record important elements of a site and showcase it to project owners. Having a visual is highly important at times when there are downfalls present.

Final Sign-Off of Project

At the end of every project, the Praggschrome team conducts a post-construction analysis and inspection with the contractors and owner to ensure requirements have been met as expected.

Management

With the help of our team, your property will be always 100-percent functional. We undertake general operations, maintenance, and services so that project owner and occupants can focus on other tasks related to their core daily business activities.

What is the detailed process of independent quality control services and inform as to why is crucial for it to be implemented in property and infrastructure planning in Nigeria?

The international building code that is recognised as the essential tool to preserve public health and safety that provides safeguards from hazards associated with construction and environments and adopted by many countries of the world provides variety of procedures and criteria for testing materials and assemblies on site. The international building code expands on the inspections by requiring special inspection by qualified individual or a professional. Our qualified on-site quality control team work along with other professionals to make sure everything is satisfactory as envisioned. We work with the architect and design engineer to ensure everything is compliant with national standard, state regulations, local requirements, and applicable building codes. Structural stability is our primary goal. We recommended a complete architectural and structural designs before contractor mobilises to site. We have timely electronic report system that delivers laboratory and site results rapidly to avoid delays with a construction. Reports, which are reviewed by our licensed and professional engineers is expected to be delivered within two days after tests have been conducted. Until results are received of the material tests, no contractor can utilize any material. The final stage of Praggschrome involves inspection and sign-off. It consists of completing punch list items and conducting trainings if required. A final walkthrough is conducted with the owner. The post-construction report is provided alongside as-built plan so that the owner can be aware of what to do to keep building in perfect shape.

Why do you believe that independent project quality control is the key to solve project failures in Nigeria?

When independent on-site quality control company is engaged, zero tolerance for negligence is reflected. Praggschrome is equipped with a team of professional engineers, specialized inspectors, architects, and qualified safety inspectors who strongly believe in the aforementioned. Therefore, Praggschrome continues to be the go-to option. We have a seasoned management team that is adequately trained abroad and locally with meaningful number of trainings in offsite and onsite quality control, customer relation, and material testing.

In your opinion, how will government policy aid in the implementation of independent quality control in the building industry in Nigeria?

Due to increase in population, there is more structural development noted in Nigeria. The only way to reduce building collapses and structural failures is that the government must enforce strict implementation of qualified independent onsite material testing and quality control in every construction site as mandated by the international standard. Some Nigerian states are ensuring safety in this aspect by setting departments within the ministry. Even so, the government should mandate a third-party for material testing and quality control on various construction sites. These independent companies should be regulated by the government for effective performance.

Are there any foreseeable challenges for Praggschrome in rolling out the independent on-site quality control services in Nigeria?

Challenges are to be expected. The main challenge is that the engagement of a third-party onsite quality control has not been ordered by the government. Another challenge is the contractor. Most contractors have seen the services on an independent on-site quality control company as avoidable thinking their services is mere waste of time and resources to homeowners. Therefore, a lot of homeowners do not find this third-party implementation to be significant. Structural collapses and overall failures cannot diminish if the government does not order for homeowners to acquire the services of a third-party quality control expert to create checks and balances on construction sites. Unfortunately, there is a lack of public awareness about independent project on-site quality control. It appears that most homeowners are more concern about the physical appearance of their building. Homeowners need to become educated on quality control. Another challenge is there being periodic training for personnel present on construction site. A lot of site workers engage in old ways of conducting construction. There are some of them who do not know how to use the latest tools and implement changes. If workers receive periodical training, this can be very beneficial to the government, environment, contractors, and homeowners.

Can Praggschrome company do it alone considering the number of projects in the country?

Praggschrome alone cannot achieve the envisioned results because on-site quality control is a teamwork. We work side-by-side with engineers, architects, contractors and other stakeholders in the industry for the ideal road map plan to be developed. Remember, stakeholders’ engagement in on-site quality control and material testing improves better understanding of concerns and expectations.

What ideal advice can you share with stakeholders in the infrastructure and property industry in Nigeria?

My ideal advise is that stakeholders should always arise to the task, engage in decision making, and have a practical approach in the implementation of a third-party on-site material testing and quality control company. The government and stakeholders should come together to implement comprehensive construction manuals and building codes that will be readily available for the public to use as reference.

How does independent on-site material testing, and on-site quality control affect contract cost?

At Praggschrome, we classify a successful project as the one that can achieve balance between quality, cost, and time. Independent on-site quality control service is a bonus for every homeowner who really want to get the best quality job from contractor and wants to ensure that things go according to plan during and after construction. I am saying on-site quality services are bonus because the cost of material testing, and special inspection is part of the project contract sum and not more than 10-per cent of the initial contract total. In other words, no additional cost is added to initial construction cost by engaging the services of an independent on-site quality control company. Above all, the result of a final construction project depends on prior decision of homeowner. When third-party on-site quality control is involved, desirable results is achievable.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

