Igangan Seeks N193m Damages over Herders’ Attack

Igangan community has submitted a list of property and vehicles that were destroyed during the June 5 attack to the Oyo State Government.

A total of 15 residents were killed by those who invaded the town.

The community is seeking N193 million compensation to enable victims rebuild and repair their houses, shops, gas refilling station, vehicles and motorcycles, among others.

When the unknown gunmen susp=ected to be criminal herders descended attacked the community on the night of June 5, over 70 properties, including houses, shops and gas refilling stations were destroyed and looted.

According to the list, 11 indigenes were killed on the fateful night. Four members of the about 100-strong attackers, also lost their lives during the three-hour attack.

Waiting for the expected compensation, many of the shops and houses, including the palace of the Asigangan, were already being repaired through self-help when The Nation visited the town last week.

The attack was believed to be a reprisal to the forceful ejection of Seriki Fulani in the community Soliu Abdulkadir earlier in the year.

Popular Yoruba nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) sent Abdulkadir packing by visiting Igangan on January 7.

That visit was a follow-up to a previous visit to the Seriki during which Igboho ordered him to leave the community based on established claims that he was fronting for kidnappers who were alleged to be among herders of Fulani origin.

He gave him a seven-day ultimatum but the Fulani head refused to leave. He, however, fled on learning that Igboho was on his way to sack him on January 7.

Irate youths in the community used the opportunity of Igboho’s last visit to vandalise Abdulkadir’s palace to prevent him from returning.

The community believes that Abdulkadir was behind the attack. They insisted that he recruited Fulani in the neighbouring Benin Republic to avenge him. The community borders Benin Republic.

However, the seriki denied involvement in the attack. He also said he was never involved in kidnapping, stressing that he was doing genuine business in the town.

