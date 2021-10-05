IBB Club Spanks Achimota in Nigeria’s Independence Match Play

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

IBB International Golf and Country Club, over the weekend defeated Achimota Club 1934 of Ghana 15-5 in the revived match play friendly to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The matches were put off last year arising from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced a global lockdown.

The 15-man Ghanaian contingent was led by the Captain Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah and the Vice- Captain Joseph Kusi-Tieku.

IBB Club won the day- one doubles match play held on Independence Day, 6-1 and followed with an emphatic 9-4 in the singles matches the following day to emerge winners.

Amoafo-Yeboah vowed the Ghanaians will retaliate when the Nigerian capital city club visits Accra on March 6, 2022for Ghana’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

He said the Ghanaians came with an abridged team because of the restrictions placed on travellers by COVID-19.

“It is always an honour for us to be able to come to be received as well as we always have. We came with a relatively small delegation compared to the size that used to visit Nigeria. We were actually hoping to come with 35 members but unfortunately we couldn’t have the numbers because of the COVID-19 protocols. But we will retaliate when Nigerian team comes to Achimota, ” Amoafo-Yeboah said.

He said they cherish the bond between Nigeria and Ghana and will use the next match play to cement the relationship established over the years.

Vice Captain, IBB International Club, Mike Ekoja said that the Ghanaians visit with an understrength team did not take the shine from the tournament because all players played against the course and to their handicap while they also thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“Overall, we did exactly what we said we would do as we organised a smooth tournament. Our sponsors and partners were also supportive,” Ekoja said.

