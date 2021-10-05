House Urges NSA, Security Agencies to Curtail Killings in Anambra

By Udora Orizu

Members of the House of Representatives at plenary on Tuesday urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and other security agencies to deploy all necessary machinery in Anambra State towards containing the increasing spate of killings in the state.

The House also mandated its Committees on National Security and Intelligence and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy is restored within the state and report within three weeks for further legislative action.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Hon. Chris Emeka Azugbogu (APC, Anambra).

Moving the motion, Azugbogu expressed grave concerns over the security breaches that are taking place within Anambra State.

The lawmaker, while noting that Anambra State used to be very peaceful, said the state has been turned into a centre of attacks by gunmen.

According to him, the killings are orchestrated by mischief makers who are bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in the state.

Making reference to a recent attack on his entourage, which led to the death of one of his drivers, the lawmaker said no single day passes without a reported case of robbery, abduction and outright killings in the state, adding that the perpetrators have no human conscience in them.

He said: “On Tuesday, 28th September, Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late DG of NAFDAC , Prof. Dora Akunyili, and eight others were slaughtered at Nkpor, Onitsha Anambra State. The next day, a police station in Orumba north was attacked and people were killed. Further be aware that on 30th September, my vehicle was attacked along Nnewi-Nnobi road leading to the ultimate death of one of my drivers.

“The offices of Department of State Security were also burnt down on 3rd October, people were also killed, houses burnt. The House observes that there’s need to work with the security agencies with a view of containing these acts towards making the state safe for law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.”

Azugbogu warned that unless a drastic measure is taken to halt and combat those elements terrorizing the state, the events in Anambra will turn into a major crisis in the entire South-east and the nation.

Contributing, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while saying that the House is aware of the attack on Azugbogu’s vehicle recently, added that the situation in Anambra is very critical.

Also contributing, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, who represents Idemili North, South federal constituency of Anambra State, said most of the killings were done in his constituency.

He appealed to his colleagues to intervene and put an end to the bloodshed.

He said: “Azubogu’s driver was killed in my constituency. Dr Akunyili was also killed in my constituency, just about 15 minutes drive from my house. And other policemen killed as well were in my constituency. I think that it’s become very worrisome. Now we can hardly go back home and it’s a sad reminder. It has come very close home that a seating member of the House of Representatives vehicle will be attacked. I plead with this House to intervene. While the North-east and North-west is battling insurgency, the South-east shouldn’t. Anambra used to be very peaceful state.”

Reacting, Gbajabiamila sought to know what is causing the killings.

Responding, Chidoka blamed it on what he described as criminal elements who have infiltrated the IPOB group.

He said: “We have a group agitating for a state of Biafra and with that also are strong criminal elements who have also joined this group. The agitation initially was non-violent, but you have another group who’s very criminal in nature and very difficult to contain. It’s a mixture of agitators and strong criminal elements and that’s why I say the police should stand up, they shouldn’t run. Policemen should go back there and fight.”

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers observed a minute of silence for the late driver and other people who were killed during the deadly attacks.

