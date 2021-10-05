Fayemi Advocates Digital Literacy, Donates Cars, Cash to Teachers

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Tuesday donated two brand new cars to the best teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Fayemi, who also donated materials and cash gifts to some outstanding teachers, canvassed digital literacy as the best way to overcome the challenges being posed by Covid-19 pandemic to global education.

The governor, who spoke in Ado Ekiti during the 2021 World Teachers’ Day, stated that the 21st century education requires strong computer literacy by both teachers and learners.

Bemoaning the increasing incidences of sexual molestations in schools, Fayemi said his government would deal decisively with anyone who harasses students sexually in any of the schools, adding that the state has zero tolerance for gender-based violence.

Fayemi added that those who got the brand new cars, cash gifts and other materials were thoroughly scrutinised by the education authorities and found outstanding in their duties, describing the gesture as a display of reward mechanism.

“In this 21st century, our great teachers cannot afford to be complacent about digital literacy if truly they want to be at the heart of education recovery. As far back as 2012, we made laptop computers available to our teachers and students and also encouraged extensive embrace of IT in teaching and learning.

“But we also learned a key lesson that for technology to be relevant, it must be interactive. One of the priorities of our administration is the eradication of gender-based violence (GBV) in the state. Ekiti State has zero tolerance for any form of assault on women and girls in and outside schools.

“Let me restate that as a lover of education and a teacher-friendly government, teachers’ welfare, entitlements and promotion remain sacrosanct and we shall continue to ensure these,” the governor said.

However, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Mr. Sola Adigun, has honoured some retired secondary school teachers by distributing materials to them to mark the 2021 Teachers’ Day.

Adigun, who called for improved welfare for Ekiti teachers in view of their enormous roles, described the gesture as a reward mechanism for those who had laboured to give dignity to the teaching profession.

The ASUSS leader added that the elongation of teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 65 and length of years from 35 to 40 by the federal government should be embraced by the state government to instill a spirit of patriotism into those in the profession.

